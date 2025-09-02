Harvest Moon Festival set for this month

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Harvest Moon Festival is returning to downtown Van Wert, right in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse, for another unforgettable year of fall fun. The seventh annual celebration will take place on Saturday, September 20, filling Main Street with live music, incredible food, unique market vendors, family activities, and the warm glow of autumn.

According to Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, Cooper Farms is this year’s lead sponsor, helping make the community tradition possible.

This year’s Harvest Moon Festival will be held on Saturday, September 20. VW independent file photo

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 10 food trucks and over 20 market vendors ready to serve and showcase their goods. The Kids Zone, open from 4-8 p.m., will feature pumpkin painting, face painting, and bounce houses to keep the little ones entertained.

At 6 p.m., enjoy live entertainment from the City Lights Band, playing your favorite hits until 10 p.m. under the full, bright Harvest Moon. Additional festival attractions include a car show, cornhole tournament, and plenty of delicious seasonal treats.

Price thanked all of the generous sponsors that made the event possible, including Cooper Farms, the Van Wert County Foundation, Greenway Bank, OhioHealth, State Farm, Citizens National Bank, Tekni-Plex, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, and Danfoss.