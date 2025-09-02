Real estate transfers 8/25-8/29/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from August 25-29, 2025.

Robert G. Rice, Phyllis E. Rice to Todd Grunden, Jessica Grunden, Convoy inlots, lot 210; lot 211.

Todd Grunden to Jessica Grunden, Jessica Mawk, Convoy inlots, lot 210; lot 211.

Edward Allen Investments LLC to Anthony Bodine, Van Wert inlots, lot 1289.

Greg St. Kraner, Diann Kraner, Greg Kraner to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 301.

Gabriel A. Martin, Mariah S. Martin to Grant D. Sprague, Kortney R. Springer, a portion of Section 29 in Hoaglin Township.

Catherine Brayton, Catherine Emery, Catherine F. Brayton, Dylan Brayton to Kenneth Brian Williams Jr., Van Wert inlots, lot 1264.

Allen Living Trust, Allen Living Trust TR, Barbara A. Allen TR to Zachary B. Baxter, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Kurt Lucas, Stacy Lucas to Pudgy LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 1387.

Estate of Alice J. Ross, Robert L. Ross to Leslie Ann Ross, a portion of Section 8 in Willshire Township.

Kenneth L. Parsons, Tracy A. Parsons to Kenneth L. Parsons, Tracy A. Parsons, a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Calvin H. Runyon, Marie A. Runyon to Greentop Acres LLC, a portion of Section 7 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Sandra Ellen Talboom to Clement Edward Talboom, Delphos inlots, lot 1349; lot 1350.

Clayton Nofer, Laney Nofer to Douglas R. Germann, Renée S. Germann, a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Michael Schaffner, Michael Louis Schaffner to Karen Schaffner, Delphos inlots, lot 549.

Lisa Berry, Rick Berry, Mitzi Hileman, Lori Pond, Douglas Pond, Lisa L. Pond to Kameron M. Roehm, Maggie R. Roehm, a portion of Section 14 in Willshire Township.

Justic Brown to Justic Brown Revocable Trust, Justic Brown Revocable Trust TR, Ohio City inlots, lot 154; lot 155, lot 156; lot 157.

Lisa Berry, Rick Berry, Mitzi Hileman, Lori Pond, Douglas Pond, Lisa L. Pond to Matthew D. Allmandinger, Jaci D. Allmandinger, a portion of Section 11 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 14 in Willshire Township.

Nanette K. Smith to Nanette K. Smith Irrevocable Trust, Nanette K. Smith Irrevocable Trust TR, Nikki K. Gray TR, Mary I. Smith TR, a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Mark Clark, Mark A. Clark to Jennifer Ann Durham, Jason Anthony Clark, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 63; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to Patrick C. Crummey, Veronica Cuevas, Van Wert inlots, lot 3289.

Shelly M. Dunno, Shawn D. Dunno ATTY, Shelly M. Dunno ATTY, Shawn D. Dunno to Logan F. Collins, Van Wert inlots, lot 1055.

Lorrimik Development LLC to S&R Lincoln Property LLC, a portion of Section 12 in Ridge Township.

Daniel H. Krouse, Rhonda Krouse to Anthony Merriman, Samantha Merriman, a portion of Section 1 in Harrison Township.