SWCD seeking milkweed help

Submitted information

Due to the drastic decline in monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) populations, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) and local Soil & Water Conservation Districts are again seeking public involvement to collect common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) seed ponds from established plants September 1 through October 31. This is an annual event.

The seeds will be used to establish new plantings and additional habitat for the monarch butterfly throughout the Buckeye State. These future plantings will increase the food source for the caterpillar stage.

Seed pods from common milkweed should be collected only when the pods are dry and brown-gray in color. If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, they can be picked. The seeds in green pods will not be viable and won’t be able to be used.

Be patient and don’t collect too soon. It is best to collect pods into paper bags. Avoid using plastic bags because they can allow mold to develop. It is recommended to wear disposable gloves when picking the handling pods.

Ideally, it is recommended to leave at least 50 percent of the seed crop at a given site to allow for natural regrowth of the native population the next growing season. There are situations where total collection can occur. For example: If the field or area will be mowed completely or the area will be converted for crop or development.

A collection container is located outside the door of the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert.