VW independent prep sports roundup

Tennis

Defiance 4 Van Wert 1

Van Wert’s Lauren Gearhart defeated Addie Becher 6-1, 6-3 in a first singles match, but the Cougars fell to Defiance 4-1 on Tuesday.

At second singles, Defiance’s Lily Delaney beat Madilynn Thompson 6-4, 6-3 and at third singles, Camy Ulaszewski topped Bristol Wollett 6-4, 6-2. The first doubles team of Natalie Kest and Melody Haase defeated Van Wert’s Ella Kimmel and Hannah Eberle 6-4, 6-1 and at second doubles, Jadah Williams and Morgann Brown topped Allison Spieles and Ixchell Castillo 6-2, 6-2.

Van Wert will travel to Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

The Lancers picked up their first win of the season, 3-0 at home on Tuesday. Individual scoring and assist information was not available. Lincolnview will host Kalida at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bluffton 9 Crestview 0

The Knights were shut out on the road on Tuesday, falling to Bluffton 9-0. Crestview will play at Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Bath 14 Van Wert 0

In girls junior varsity action, Bath defeated Van Wert 14-0 on Tuesday. The Cougars will play at Celina on Monday.

Golf

Lincolnview 172 Bluffton 174

At Bluffton Golf Club, Lincolnview edged Bluffton by two strokes, 172-174. Bosten Bailey led the Lancers with a 39 and was followed by Seth Brant and Jacob Geier (44 each) and Holden Price (45).