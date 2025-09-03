Hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Six defendents charged in criminal cases appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Ashley McCarthy, 42, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 17.

Brandon Craig, 42, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 17.

Plea changes

Braden Etgen, 22, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. October 22.

Corbin Cornelius, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 22.

Jeffrey Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 22.

Bond violation

Ethan Bear, 24, Lima, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 15.