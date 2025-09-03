Prep golf, cross country roundup

Golf

Van Wert 161 Wapakoneta 164

In a Western Buckeye League matchup, the Van Wert Cougars hosted the Wapakoneta Redskins at Willow Bend Wednesday evening. Early on, Wapak proved to be too much for however, the Cougars kept scratching and clawing their way back into the match.

Van Wert’s Griff McCracken strokes in a putt during Wednesday’s match against Wapakoneta. Photo submitted

With the one and two men in the clubhouse, the Cougars were down four shots as Griff McCracken tied his man with a 40 and Carter Wright lost to his man by four strokes. Zach Stoller shot an excellent round of 38 beating his opponent by five, and the Cougars held a one shot lead. Brock Stoller’s 44 was beaten by his opponent’s 38 to swing the momentum back to the Redskins, putting the Cougars back down by five strokes. However, freshman Cal Byrum carded a season low 39, kicking out Wright’s score to seal the victory for the Cougars, 161-164.

The Cougars (4-1 WBL) and will take on undefeated Ottawa- Glandorf at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Lancers defeat Crestview, Lima Central Catholic

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview defeated Crestview and Lima Central Catholic 157-1185-186 on Wednesday. Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt and Crestview’s Mathew Dealey tied for match medalist honors after each shot a 38. For the Lancers, Seth Brant was a stroke behind (39), followed by Holden Price and Jackson Ingledue (40 each). Logan Schlemmer carded a 45 for the Knights, followed by Chase Feasby (50) and Kash Lichtensteiger and Eli Scarlett (52 each). Lima Central Catholic who was led by Nick Nieman, who shot a 48.

Cross country

Knights compete in Williams County

On Tuesday, Crestview traveled to Bryan to compete in the Golden Bear Invitational. The girls’ team finished in sixth place out of seven teams.

The boys’ team performed well, finishing second out of nine teams, with only Division III state-ranked Bryan ahead of them. Lincoln Smith finished in third place with a time of 16:11. He was followed by Kale Vining in 8th place (16:38), Hudson Perrott in 9th (16:39), Derek Young in 10th (16:41), Andy Heth in 15th (17:18), Ian Owens in 18th (17:38), and Luke Sawmiller in 19th (17:42).

Emily Heth led the Lady Knights with an fifth place finish, completing the race in 21:01. She was followed by Anna Gardner in 18th place (23:19), Kenzie Harting in 29th (25:13), Ava Motycka in 48th (27:42), Marlee Temple in 55th (30:39), and Emiley Paseka in 66th (39:16).

“Both teams ran well against strong competition and in higher temperatures,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said.

This Saturday, the boys team will face their biggest challenge of the season at Seneca East, competing against last year’s Division III state champion, Mount Gilead.