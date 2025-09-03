Van Wert non-profit receives grant funds

VW independent staff/submitted information

A local agency is one of nearly 60 recipients of federal emergency shelter and supportive services grants for domestic violence victims and their dependents.

Over $3.7 million has been awarded to 57 projects in 43 counties to help community-based, non-profit organizations to provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence and their dependents. Crisis Care of Van Wert is one of the grant recipients and has been awarded $69,745.60. Crisis Care is a non-profit agency that serves adults and their children who have experienced domestic, family, and/or dating violence, stalking, sexual assault, and /or human trafficking. Free core services include a 24/7 crisis hotline, an emergency shelter, personal advocacy, safety planning, resources and referrals, and awareness/prevention programming for schools and community/business groups.

The grant funding to the various organizations will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that:

Prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence.

Provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence and their dependents.

Provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

OCJS administered the grants through the Fiscal Year 2025 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) Formula Grant to States and Territories. All awards will support 12 months of program funding, operating from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

