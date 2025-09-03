Voter registration deadline is October 6

Have you recently moved or changed your name? Don’t forget to update your voter registration with the Van Wert County Board of Elections. Every voter is responsible for making sure they keep their voter registration updated. Maintaining an accurate voter registration list is essential in protecting election integrity.

To check, update or register to vote in time for the November 4 general election, click here, or if you don’t have access to the internet, stop by the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert or call the office at 419.238.4192. The deadline to register or update voter registration information is October 6.

Keep in mind, that you must have an updated photo ID for voting. The BMV can issue an interim ID card which can be used with your Ohio driver’s license. Make sure that all your information is current and accurate to ensure you’re ready for the upcoming election.