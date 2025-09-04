Deadliest Days not quite as deadly

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a seven percent reduction in fatal crashes during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This time period, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, usually sees an increase in traffic on the roads and an increased number of both serious-injury and fatal crashes.

According to preliminary Patrol statistics, there were 339 fatal crashes which resulted in 370 deaths during this year’s 100 Deadliest Days of Summer timeframe. This year saw 25 fewer fatal crashes and 23 fewer fatalities compared to last year. Additionally, the OSHP recorded 1,703 serious-injury crashes, a 17 percent decrease from last year’s statistics.

“While we are encouraged by the decrease in crashes and fatalities, we know one life lost is still one too many,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “These numbers reflect the hard work of our troopers, and we urge everyone to never drive impaired, eliminate distractions and always buckle up.”

Additional information regarding Ohio crash statistics is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) dashboard. That dashboard can be located here.

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.