Hernandez named as the very first Cougar Champion

Former Van Wert athletic standout and longtime supporter Willie Hernandez has been named the 2025 Cougar Champion. Photo submitted

Submitted information

A new tradition has been created exclusively at Eggerss Stadium. As part of the restoration, a state-of-the-art press box has been built and branded the “Cougar Champions Press Box.” The idea behind it is to recognize one individual each year as a Cougar champion.

“This award is created to honor a person who has displayed the characteristics of a true champion associated with Van Wert Cougar football, those being, excellence, team spirit, pride, leadership, determination, and confidence,” stated Jan and John White, sponsors of this new annual award.

The award qualifications include individuals who have made a significant impact throughout the history of Cougar football including coaches, players, fans, administrators, and students.

This exclusive award will be given at the first home game of the season and will include a personal keepsake and inclusion on a plaque just outside the press box. It also includes seating for the champion and one other person in the press box for all regular season home games for the year.

The 2025 Cougar Champion is Willie Hernandez.

Hernandez, 92, has been a devoted fan in the community for decades. While Willie was a three-sport athlete in the early fifties, football was his defining moment. He also lettered in basketball and baseball where he threw a no- hitter and hit .500 in 1952.

Hernandez was part of the 1952 Cougar football team that went 9-0 and won the WBL outright. He was a standout that year by being the only player to be unanimously selected for the first team WBL in both offense and defense, and he was also selected to the AP All Ohio first team defense.

He recounted a few memories including that he wore a plastic helmet that had no faceguard or foam padding inside. Hernandez played for legendary coach Gil Smith and alongside team captain Jim Young.

“In the St. Mary’s game, we stopped a Roughrider drive on our own 6-yard line,” he explained. “Now with the ball, Jim called my number, the line opened up a hole inside and I ran 94 yards to seal the win. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

Following high school, Hernandez served on the chain gang at football games for more than 60 years.

Hernandez will be honored as the first Cougar Champion on the field prior to the Lima Bath home game Friday.