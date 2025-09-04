Knights down Raiders…

Crestview’s Lillie Best (10), Hayley McCoy (21) and Kenadie Schwartz celebration during Tuesday’s non-conference volleyball match against Wayne Trace. The Knights were victorious in three straight sets 25-7, 25-15, 25-13. Best finished with a team high nine kills and had a pair of aces, McCoy had five kills and four blocks and Schwartz finished with two blocks and two kills. Crestview (3-2) will head to Rockford to face Parkway on Monday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent