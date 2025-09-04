ODOT takes next step toward Liberty Twp. roundabout
VW independent staff/submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 has concluded the public involvement process for three proposed roundabouts, including one in Van Wert County, and selected the layouts to carry forward into the detailed design phase. All three intersections have received funding through Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) to enhance safety.
“We are excited to move these projects forward. Roundabouts have proven to be effective at our rural intersections,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “Where we have built them in Allen and Van Wert counties there have been zero fatal crashes, injury crashes are down 72 percent and crashes overall are down 36 percent.”
Roundabouts alleviate crash severity by reducing speed and conflict points.
A single-lane roundabout positioned northeast of the intersection Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Rd. between Van Wert and Ohio City will be constructed. The intersection has been identified as a high crash intersection. According to ODOT, the layout will optimize safe entry angles and will balance residential and agricultural right-of-way impacts. Construction is tentatively set for 2028.
Review the project documents online here. Questions and comments regarding the design can be sent to project manager Morgan Gerdeman at Morgan.Gerdeman@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6869.
New roundabouts are also played for two other counties in District 1. One will be at Ohio 15 and Ohio 18 in Defiance County’s Noble Township, with construction scheduled for fall, 2027. The other is at Ohio 67 and Ohio 235 in Roundhead Township in Hardin County. Construction is tentatively scheduled for fall, 2028.
Addressing public concerns
During the public comment period approximately half of the comments received voiced support for the roundabouts. Common questions and concerns include:
- Roundabout size: The roundabouts will be large enough to support the turning radius of large vehicles and farm equipment. The dimensions will be similar to those previously built in Allen County and Van Wert County where trucks and farm equipment are able to easily navigate the roundabouts.
- Traffic signal: Traffic signals can reduce some types of crashes but can also increase other types of crashes. Traffic signals are most appropriate for intersections where high traffic volume can cause gridlock. Roundabouts are a better solution to keep traffic flowing and reduce serious crashes at these rural intersections.
- Navigation applications: The use of navigation applications which recommend the fastest route can contribute to safety concerns. ODOT will continue to advocate for application routing that mitigates the negative impacts to communities.
- Cost: Ohio has money set aside for addressing rural high crash locations. Crash data is used to determine where a project can provide the most safety benefit.
- Confusing to navigate: Single-lane roundabouts are effective safety interventions due to their simple navigation rules such as yield to those already in the roundabout. For more information visit: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/about-us/basics/roundabouts.
