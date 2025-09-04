Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 1

Brooklyn Byrne finished with a dozen kills and Lincolnview defeated visiting Kalida 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday. Kara Suever added eight kills and Annabel Horstman and Ella Elling each recorded seven kills. Aubrey Miller had seven aces in the win.

Lincolnview (6-1) will host Elida on Monday.

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

At Celina High School, the Bulldogs defeated Van Wert in straight sets on Thursday, 25-10, 25-7, 25-9. The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-7 (0-3 WBL).

Van Wert will host Spencerville on Monday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 5 Van Wert 0

Wapakoneta swept Van Wert 5-0 in Western Buckeye League tennis action on Thursday.

First singles: Liberty Jolly 6-3, 6-2 over Lauren Gearhart

Second singles: Kate Eley over Bristol Wollett 6-0, 6-0

Third singles: Brooklyn Mowery 5-0 (retired) over Ella Kimmel

First doubles: Ava Eley/Anja Walter over Madilynn Thompson/Hannah Eberle 6-0, 6-0

Second doubles: Mylie Moser/Nevaeh Dancer over Allison Spieles/Ixchell Castillo 6-0, 6-0

Golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 144 Van Wert 166

Ottawa-Glandorf left Van Wert with a 144-166 WBL win over the Cougars on Thursday. The match medalist was Davis Maag, who shot a 2-under par 33. Van Wert was led in scoring by Griffin McCracken and Zach Stoller, who each carded a 41. Carter Wright, Brock Stoller and Cal Byrum carded rounds of 42. Ottawa-Glandorf’s junior varsity team was also victorious 175-187.Trevor Halker was low man for the Cougars with a 43, followed by Alex Benner with a 45, Zander Coleman 50 and Beau Bear rounded out the scoring with a 51. The Cougars will travel to Shawnee Country Club on Monday.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 9 Crestview 1

Crestview fell on the road, 9-1 to Wapakoneta on Thursday. Emma Ward scored Crestview’s lone goal with the assist going to Tory Singer. Ella Lamb had 10 saves. Cylee Grubb, Ellie Ward, and Evie Williman each had one shot on goal.

The Knights (1-3) will host Lima Sr. on Saturday.