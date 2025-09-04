Summer cooling help still available

The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continue to offer assistance to help Ohio’s families stay cool during the summer months, but the deadline is fast approaching.

Through September 30, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP).

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households or those that have a disconnection notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, require air conditioning, or those with a person 60 years or older living in the home who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health. Qualifying medical conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, and others.

To qualify for assistance, Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of up to eight members, and 60 percent of the state median income for a family of nine or more members. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $56,262.50.

To apply for the program, clients must schedule an appointment with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419.219.4641.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, and what is needed to apply, contact Northwestern Ohio Community Actions Commission’s 24-hour appointment hotline at 419.219.4641.