Vantage BOE approves key agreement

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A local firm has been chosen to play a key role in plans for Vantage Career Center’s Academy of Medical Careers.

Thursday night, the Vantage Board of Education approved the selection of Van Wert-based Alexander & Bebout Inc. to provide construction manager at-risk services for the project, and the board approved an agreement with the local firm. Superintendent Rick Turner told the board that three firms were interviewed for approximately 45 minutes each to review numbers and the schedule to complete the necessary work.

“At the end of this process, our committee unanimously concluded that our recommended firm will bring the best value to the project,” Turner stated to the board.

Superintendent Rick Turner delivered his monthly report to the board. Van Wert independent file photo

The building that will house the academy is the former Thomas Edison Building across the street from the main portion of the Vantage campus. The building and surrounding acreage was gifted to Vantage by the Van Wert County Commissioners and the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In a related move, board members approved the transfer of $5 million from the general fund to the capital projects fund for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers.

During his report, Turner noted last month’s ribbon cutting and live burn demontration for the new fire training facility.

High School Director Ben Winans provided an update on enrollment and noted enrollment is roughly the same as last year.

“We ended up with students still on a waiting list who did not get into a program,” he said. “The reason for this is that those on the list had selected programs that were full and they chose not to elect for another program. Our half day option for students was offered and we began the year with this, but at this time all have been able to transition into full time students as we had openings from students who returned to their home school.”

He said the process this year was much more difficult than he has experienced in his 12 years as an administrator at Vantage, but added it was a great problem to have to work though.

Winans also said several senior students are still exploring their work-based learning options.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy provided enrollment numbers, including 29 students in the CDL program, a number that is expected to increase. She also provided information about various grants.

The board gave approval to several agenda items, including the spec house floor plans for property in Latty and up to $100,000 for the school’s portion of construction and related expenses for the house. A memorandum of understanding was approved with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, along with a similar agreement with Emmanuel Christian Academy, and board members accepted an easement and right of way agreement with AEP Ohio. The board also approved a handful of out-of-state travel requests for staff and students.

Prior to the meeting, board members enjoyed a meet and greet with new employees.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 2, in the district conference room. A brief records committee mmeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. that night.