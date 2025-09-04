VWCF to host a centennial celebration

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation proudly recognizes its 100th anniversary, marking a century of meaningful contributions, growth, and innovation.

Since its inception, the Van Wert County Foundation has cast a bold vision to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community, while upholding its values of stewardship, leadership, integrity, and reliability. Founded in 1925, the organization has evolved through generations, staying committed to its mission of transforming quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy in Van Wert County.

A centennial celebration will be commemorated with events throughout the day on Saturday, September 13, at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. It is anchored by the powerful theme: “A Century of Impact. An Inspired Future.” This milestone is a tribute to the past and a bold declaration of intent for the years to come. Further, this centennial celebration motto reflects both the enduring legacy and the visionary steps being taken to adapt, lead, and inspire an ever-changing community.

Following a series of private celebrations, community members are invited to the centennial celebration open house from 4-6 p.m. A special exhibit will showcase a curated journey of pivotal and impactful donor stories, opportunities, and history. The evening will also feature live music performed by talented local musicians, along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

“Reaching 100 years is a remarkable achievement,” said Seth Baker, CEO. “This celebration honors the incredible foresight of community members who built this Foundation, and highlights over 200 stories of donors who have contributed a lifetime of work. Please join us in honoring their vision as we reflect on a century of impact and inspire a purposeful future.”

For more information about the Foundation, visit vanwertcountyfoundation.org.