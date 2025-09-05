Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 5.
MAC
Coldwater 28 Fort Recovery 14
Marion Local 21 St. Henry 14
Minster 24 Anna 14
New Bremen 56 Parkway 14
Versailles 35 Delphos St. John’s 0
WBL
Bath 35 Van Wert 28
Kenton 38 Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Shawnee 13 Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 42 Celina 14
Wapakoneta 31 Defiance 7
Non-conference
Archbold 35 Tinora 27
Bluffton 54 Bowsher 21
Crestview 41 Wayne Trace 20
Edgerton 29 Montpelier 28
Edon 21 Hicksville 6
Fairview 47 Bryan 7
Indian Lake 50 Allen East 20
Lehman Catholic 43 Fort Loramie 24
Lima Central Catholic 6 Carey 0
Lima Sr. 20 Marion Harding 14
Mohawk 40 Ayersville 15
Patrick Henry 26 Columbus Grove 21
Riverside 28 Spencerville 14
Saturday
Antwerp at Hilltop
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
