Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 5.

MAC

Coldwater 28 Fort Recovery 14

Marion Local 21 St. Henry 14

Minster 24 Anna 14

New Bremen 56 Parkway 14

Versailles 35 Delphos St. John’s 0

WBL

Bath 35 Van Wert 28

Kenton 38 Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Shawnee 13 Elida 10

St. Marys Memorial 42 Celina 14

Wapakoneta 31 Defiance 7

Non-conference

Archbold 35 Tinora 27

Bluffton 54 Bowsher 21

Crestview 41 Wayne Trace 20

Edgerton 29 Montpelier 28

Edon 21 Hicksville 6

Fairview 47 Bryan 7

Indian Lake 50 Allen East 20

Lehman Catholic 43 Fort Loramie 24

Lima Central Catholic 6 Carey 0

Lima Sr. 20 Marion Harding 14

Mohawk 40 Ayersville 15

Patrick Henry 26 Columbus Grove 21

Riverside 28 Spencerville 14

Saturday

Antwerp at Hilltop

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson