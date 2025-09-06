Honor Flight to fly again on Tuesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY – Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 32nd mission on Tuesday, September 9, to take 82 veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era, to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor. This flight is primarily sponsored by the families of Yoder Machinery and Yoder Brothers Machinery.

“Our families and businesses appreciate the opportunity to recognize and thank our veterans,” spokesperson Tammy Leinbach said. “It’s a small way we can give back in comparison to the great sacrifices and contributions our veterans have made to our country.”



The organization relies on community donations and flight sponsorships to continue the mission. As a 100 percent volunteer-led organization, every dollar received goes directly toward honoring and thanking Veterans for their service.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Air Force Memorial, Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard. Veterans do not pay to fly.



General Flight Details

5:30 a.m. – Veterans and guardians arrive at Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express Airport

6:30 a.m. – Depart for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

9-11:30 a.m. – Tour Air Force and Navy Memorials

11:30 a.m. – Tour WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials

2:30 p.m. – Tour Marine Memorial

3:30 p.m. – Attend Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

5 p.m. – Dinner and tour Military Women’s Memorial

8 p.m. – Depart Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

9:00 p.m. – Arrive at Grand Aire Hanger and welcome home celebration

Flag City Honor Flight serves all of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana also serves a portion of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert and Paulding counties.

Two other Flag City Honor Flights have taken place this year – April 1 and June 3. The final Honor Flight of 2025 is scheduled for October 9.