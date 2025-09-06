Knights vs. Raiders
Crestview’s Will Sheets (above) applies a hit against Wayne Trace while Cash Hammons (8) tries to help wrap up a Raider ballcarrier. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/06/25 at 12:13 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Crestview’s Will Sheets (above) applies a hit against Wayne Trace while Cash Hammons (8) tries to help wrap up a Raider ballcarrier. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/06/25 at 12:13 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC