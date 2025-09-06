Today is Marty Brennaman Day in Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel have issued a proclamation declaring today – Saturday, September 6, 2025 – as “Marty Brennaman Day” in Ohio. Brennaman, the longtime Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster, will be honored with a statue dedication at Great American Ballpark before today’s Reds game against the New York Mets.

“It was Marty’s voice that graphically described for us some of the greatest moments in Reds history and it was Marty’s voice that, for five decades, kept me company many a night as I have traveled Ohio,” DeWine said. “I am pleased to honor him and his outstanding career with this proclamation and to say ‘and this one belongs to…Marty!’”

Brennaman began his announcing career in 1970 and joined the Reds broadcasting booth in 1974. Brennaman has called three Reds’ World Series, two Reds’ no-hitters (including Tom Browning’s perfect game), and Pete Rose’s record-breaking hit. He has received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2021.