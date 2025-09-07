Civil War discussion to be held

On September 25, the Western Ohio Civil War Roundtable will resume meetings for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, September 25.

David Walker will launch the season opener with a close look at the final months of the conflict. When we consider the end of the war, where do we draw the line? Most would agree that the war did not end when Robert E. Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox on April 9, 1865, nor did the capture of Jefferson Davis end everything. When Joseph Johnston surrendered to Wm. Tecumseh Sherman, there were only a few little brush-fires still smoldering.

The roundtable will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, September 25, the Richardson Bretz Building, 119 W. Fulton St. Celina. The public is invited to attend.