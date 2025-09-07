Free employment services available

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — September is National Workforce Development Month, and Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder are reminding Ohioans that many free employment services are available at OhioMeansJobs.com and at local OhioMeansJobs Centers statewide.

“Over the past year, Ohio has continued to set employment records across several industries, and more opportunities are opening up every day,” Governor DeWine said. “Through OhioMeansJobs.com and our local OhioMeansJobs Centers, we have many resources to help Ohioans find a great job so they can reach their full potential and achieve their version of the American dream.”

“As more businesses continue to move into Ohio or expand here, the momentum we’re building is incredible – but we’re just getting started,” Lt. Governor Tressel said. “Our next step is to connect Ohioans with careers in high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, technology, skilled trades, and more. Success takes teamwork, and as a state, we’re working to make sure every Ohioan is ready to take advantage of the opportunities coming our way.”

Every county in Ohio has an OhioMeansJobs Center, operated by a partnership of ODJFS and a local workforce development board. These centers, including one at 141 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert, along with OhioMeansJobs.com, offer a comprehensive suite of services for both job seekers and employers across Ohio. Job seekers can access thousands of job listings, create and upload resumes, take career assessments and explore career paths, and find training opportunities, including apprenticeships and certifications.

For employers, OhioMeansJobs offers free job postings, candidate search tools, recruitment assistance, and access to labor market data to support hiring decisions.

“If you’re exploring new careers, looking for a job – or if you’re an employer looking to grow your workforce – OhioMeansJobs.com and your local center can help,” Damschroder said. “Most services are free, and they’re available to all Ohioans.”

OhioMeansJobs.com currently has more than 1.5 million active resumes, and over the past year, Ohioans have used it to conduct more than 119 million job searches. In addition, during the last state fiscal year, more than 66,700 Ohioans visited the state’s OhioMeansJobs Centers for one-on-one help with their job searches.

OhioMeansJobs Centers have free public computers and phones that individuals can use to write a resume, complete online training, and look for jobs. All centers offer information about local career fairs, referrals to local service providers, and training opportunities. Centers also offer workshops on topics such as basic computer skills, resume writing, and interviewing.