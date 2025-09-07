John Eric Vining

John Eric Vining, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at his residence in Ohio City after battling leukemia since June, 2022.

He was born on March 6, 1955, in Willshire, to Eugene Franklin Vining and Rosella Louise (Dull) Vining, who both preceded him in death. On August 12, 1978, John was united in marriage to Teresa Nave in Huntington, Indiana.

John Vining

He was a member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

A 1973 graduate of Parkway High School, John continued his education at Huntington University, earning a degree in business administration and accounting. He went to receive the designation of chartered property casualty underwriter, reflecting his deep knowledge and professionalism in the insurance industry.

Throughout his career, John served in a variety of leadership roles. He worked at the Community Care Center in Decatur, Indiana before joining Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert, where he served as a department manager. He also worked with Thrivent Financial and Brotherhood Mutual, where he was the regional manager of underwriting.

John enjoyed writing and authored five historical books. He had a love for history and coaching his sons. He especially loved Ohio State Football and Cincinnati Reds.

John’s professional life was marked by integrity, dedication, and care for the people he served and worked alongside.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Vining of Ohio City; son, Michael (Brooke) Vining of Convoy; son, Alan Vining of Bellbrook; son, Aaron (Rachel) Vining of Zionsville, Indiana; son, Evan (Natalie) Vining of Convoy; sister, Marianna Fetters of Celina, and 10 grandchildren, Jace, Ellie, Kale, Finley, Crew, Bowen, Millie, Titus, Oliver, and Atlas Vining.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Vining.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 10, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Celebrant Molly Farthing and Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. A burial service will follow at the Willshire Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University.