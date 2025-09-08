8-2 winners!

In an NWC match played Monday evening, Crestview defeated Lima Central Catholic 8-2. Freshman Evie Williman had four goals and one assist, juniors Cylee Grubb and Ella Lamb each had one goal, and senior Ellie Ward had two goals and two assists. Sophomore JJ Korte had one assist and senior Dakota Thornell had nine saves in the goal. Head coach Cindy Lamb noted seniors Madi Springer and Marissa Gros had a great defensive effort. The Lady Knights will host Fort Jennings at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 11. There will be a JV half following the varsity game. Photo submitted