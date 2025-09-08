Annual summer camp comes to an end

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently wrapped up another incredible 10-week Summer Camp at Camp Clay, offering children a summer filled with fun, learning, and friendship. Designed for ages 6–12, with opportunities for 13–14 year olds to train as Counselors-in-Training (CIT), the camp continues to be a highlight of the community each year.

Each week featured a different theme, keeping campers engaged with hands-on activities and new adventures. From exploring musical genres and artists to diving into mythology, magic, and plant life, campers experienced a wide variety of learning opportunities outside of a classroom setting. Special weeks included STEM building challenges, pirate adventures, and even a mid-summer Haunted Woods, open to the public. New field trips and games added even more excitement, giving kids experiences they wouldn’t find at home during summer break.

Summer Camp at Camp Clay recently came to an end. It was a fun summer for all campers and staff. Photo submitted

The impact of camp was felt not only by the staff but also by the campers themselves.

“I keep coming back because camp is such a fun place. There’s always something new to do, and it’s easy to make friends,” said Karlye G., 13, a Counselor-In-Training.

“Camp is fun because I get to swim and play all day,” said Vivian, age 6.

“My first year as a counselor, I was told that magic happens at camp,” Camp Coordinator Brittney Boaz said. “That magic is still here every summer through the friendships made, the skills learned, and the memories that last long after camp ends.”

Culligan Water of Fort Wayne was a sponsor for the second year and was able to keep campers hydrated with ten jugs of water provided throughout the season.

For more information on YMCA youth programs, visit www.vwymca.org or call 419.238.0443.