Council members OK legislation, hear reports, requests

Law Director John Hatcher (left) answers a question during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, while Council President Thad Eikenbary (right) listens to the answer. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council’s Monday night meeting can best be described as a hodge podge meeting, with council members and the administration covering and addressing a variety of topics.

Legislation

Council members heard the first reading of a pair of ordinances that if ultimately approved, would adjust penalties for the city’s junk and rubbish laws.

“Right now, a second conviction of junk and rubbish laws is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, which would carry potential jail time (up to 30 days),” Law Director John Hatcher explained. “The amendment to the charge takes that away and what it does is replaces with a mandatory minimum fine for multiple convictions.”

The amended legislation reads “If the offender has a prior conviction, the minimum fine shall be no less than $50. If the offender has two or more prior convictions, the minimum fine shall be no less than $100.”

The two ordinances will have two more readings before it becomes official.

Two resolutions had their third and final readings Monday night. One permenately removes the traffic signal at the intersection of S. Market St. and Central Ave., and the other does the same at the intersection of S. Walnut St. and Central Ave. Both intersections have been four way stops since late June and traffic lights are bagged at both. They’ll be taken down by city crews in the near future.

A resolution to amend and establish charges for EMS services and motor vehicle accident rates was approved and will take effect January 1, 2026.

Expenses paid

Council unanimously voted to pay a pair of “then and now” invoices. One was from Fire Safety Services Inc. for $6,010 for flow testing for the fire department and the other was in the amount of $7,985.96 J&K Communications for radio work for the fire department.

Reports

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward said 30 of the city’s trash vouchers have been redeemed so far. The free vouchers, which are available in the city’s Water Office or at the drive-up window at the Municipal Building, allow city residents to take one bulky item to Young’s Waste for disposal. There’s a limit of one voucher per household and residents are responsible for transporting any voucher item to Young’s during business hours throughout this month. He also said the city’s final brush pick-up of the year will be held next week.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, for street paving, and actual work should begin by early October.

Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore asked about the legality of people living in sheds or storage units, to which Hatcher said is not permitted. She also said she received a complaint from a business owner who said someone dumped large and bulky items into her dumpster, which also is not permitted. Hatcher noted if the responsible party is found, they could be charged with a form of theft.

Requests

City resident Mark Davis requested for safety reasons, council members consider lowering the speed limit on North Franklin St./Marsh Rd. to 35 miles per hour. No decision was made.

Another resident, Lisa Lubingill, requested the city adjust the traffic light at the intersection of W. Crawford St. and S. Shannon St. She noted it’s difficult to see to make a left hand turn when pulled up to the stop bar, and she noted there’s a similar problem at U.S. 30 and N. Washington St.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.