Day of Caring to help those in need

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced the 27th annual Vantage Day of Caring, set for September 26–28. For more than two decades, this event has brought the community together for one of the largest food drives of the year.

Beginning the second week of September, food collection barrels will be placed at businesses, industries, and schools throughout Van Wert County. Community members are encouraged to drop off donations anytime before Thursday, September 25, when the barrels will be picked up and sorted at Vantage Career Center. From there, collected items will be distributed to the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.

On Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, volunteers and Vantage students will host the popular “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket. Shoppers can help by donating top-needed pantry items at the store entrances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Day of Caring also includes opportunities to give back through blood donation. In partnership with the Red Cross and Vantage Career Center, a blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church on Friday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at www.redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code VWDOC.

Leading up to the weekend, a mobile food pantry distribution will take place at Trinity Friends Church from 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 23. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from First Financial Bank. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.