Dennis E. Ries, 74, of Venedocia, passed away Friday evening, September 5, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on February 9, 1951, in Van Wert, the son of Paul Edward and Rita Belle (Stahl) Ries, who both preceded her in death. On August 13, 1983, he married the former Marilyn Rhoades, who survives.

Other family members include his daughter, Lisa Riffe-Ries of Dublin; a grandson, Arlo E. Riffe-Ries; a sister, Brenda (Eddie) Agler of Van Wert; two brothers, Dana L. Ries of Sarasota, Florida, and Bruce A. Ries of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Britt Riffe-Ries, and several nieces and nephews and treasured extended family.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Agler.

Denny was a 1970 graduate of Lincolnview High School. He was a lifetime farmer in York Township. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, working on his classic cars, and following auto racing.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with his nephew, Eric Wise, officiating. There will be opportunity for family and friends to share memories of Denny, or you may write them down to be read as part of the service. Interment will follow at Ohio City’s Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours are 3-7 p.m. Thursday, September 11, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

