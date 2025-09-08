Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around an eye-popping projection, an amazing first start, two unbeatens, a scare, a streak, and the Battle of Ohio.

Yards

Through three games, Crestview’s Braxton Leeth has rushed for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns. At this pace, he’ll run for 2,436 yards and 36 touchdowns in 10 games. That would certainly be a school record.

Wow

Kenton quarterback Xavier Hammons made his first varsity start last Friday night. His stat line went like this: 35-of-44 passing for 503 yards and three touchdowns, plus 93 yards rushing and another score. 596 yards and four touchdowns total, and he led the Wildcats to a 38-27 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf. Oh, and by the way – he’s a freshman.

And then there were two

Wapakoneta and Bath are the only unbeaten football teams left in the WBL. For those of you wondering, they’ll meet in Week 10, so there’s a long way to go.

While upsets happen, I have to believe Wapakoneta has a very good chance of being 9-0 entering that game. Defense has been the name of the game for the Redskins so far, as Wapak has allowed just one touchdown in each game. Bath has allowed 85 points in three games, but has scored 141 points.

A scare

St. Henry pushed Marion Local to the limit on Friday but the Flyers won the game 21-14. The Redskins took an early lead on a pick-6, then later led 14-7. Marion Local has now won 67 straight games, with Delphos St. John’s coming to Maria Stein this Friday.

Another streak

Marion Local has scored 10 or more points 90 straight games, first among all Ohio high schools. Who’s second on the statewide list? Van Wert. The Cougars have scored 10 or more points in 72 consecutive games.

A simple point

Make no mistake about it, the Cincinnati Bengals escaped Cleveland with a win on Sunday. A win is a win though, it doesn’t matter how a team gets it.

When the Browns missed an extra point that would have made it 17-14, Cleveland fans knew 100 percent it would come back to bite them and it sure did. The missed field goal later was also par for the course. I don’t understand how a franchise can’t find a reliable kicker that can hit PATs and chip shot field goals.

That aside, the Bengals better figure things out up front. Again. I don’t understand why a team doesn’t want to protect its franchise quarterback.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.