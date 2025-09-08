Real estate transfers 9/2-9/5/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from September 2-5, 2025.

Timothy G. Walden, Amy Walden to Stateline Roofing Solutions LLC, Willshire inlots, lot 23.

Handimanz Rehab LLC to Zachary M. Coats, Ohio City inlots, lot 196.

Jack E. Adams to Kacy Leigh Goetz, Delphos inlots, lot 987.

Douglas K. Etzler, Lyn A. Etzler, Lyn A. Collis to Douglas K. Etzler Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Douglas K. Etzler Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Lyn A. Etzler Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Lyn A. Etzler Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, a portion of Section 3 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of David J. Ricker to Susan M. Ricker, Delphos inlots, lot 933.

Carl R. Jeffery, Susan M. Jeffery, Susan Jeffery to Carl Jeffrey Revocable Trust, Carl Jeffrey Revocable Trust TR, Jessia Mohr Jeffery TR, a portion of Section 34 in Union Township; a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Amy Davis, Samuel Sealscott, Nesha Sealscott to Samuel Sealscott, a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.

Terry D. Cunningham, Cheryl R. Cunningham to Tanner L. Crowle, a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township.

Nicole Lynne Money, Nicole Lynn Money to Riley A. Saylor, Grace A. Saylor, a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Gregg L. Bashore, Sandra K. Bashore, Van Wert inlots, lot 4293.

Estate of Carl Johns to Kay L. Johns, a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 2999; lot 1688.

Craig E. Kiracofe, Vicky L. Kiracofe, Vicky L. Agler to Craig E. Kiracofe, Vicky L. Kiracofe, Van Wert inlots, lot 2290.

John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz to Delco Farms Inc., a portion of Section 35 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Annette M. Hirn, Rebecca Snyder EX, Annette M. Hirn EX to Douglas E. Miller Irrevocable Trust, Douglas E. Miller Irrevocable Trust TR, Janet K. Miller Irrevocable Trust, Janet K. Miller Irrevocable Trust TR, Shannon A. Heindel TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 3981.

The United Methodist Church of Ohio City Inc., United Methodist Church of Ohio City Inc. to Ronald W. Erickson Jr., Shelley D. Emerick, Ohio City inlots, lot 308; lot 309.

Charles Larry Cozad Jr., Tameria G. Cozad to John L. Mary D. L. Graber to Ohio City inlots, lot 528.

Amy Davis, Samuel Sealscott, Nesha Sealscott to Amy Davis, a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.