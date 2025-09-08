Roundup: golf, volleyball, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 168 Shawnee 175

Van Wert hit the road Monday to face the Shawnee Indians at the Shawnee Country Club, and the Cougars were victorious 168-175. Griffin McCracken was the match medalist with a 2-over par 38. Noah Krites added to the tally with 42, followed by Carter Wright with a 43 and rounding out the scoring was Brock Stoller with a 45.The Cougars improved their record to 5-2 and return home to take on Kenton Thursday in the last home match of the season.

Lincolnview 213 Parkway 252

Eme Renner earned match medalist honors after firing a 47 and Lincolnview defeated Parkway 213-252 at Willow Bend on Monday. Grace Custer shot a 52 and Lainey Spear and Braylee Welker each carded a 57. Parkway was led by Morgan Louth, who shot a 59, followed by Aubrey Jacobs (62), Emma Vantrees (65) and Kayliann Ford (66).

Volleyball

Spencerville 3 Van Wert 0

Spencerville defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-6 Monday night.

The Cougars will host Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — The Cougars were swept by Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

First singles: Maggie Schmiedebusch 6-0, 6-0 over Lauren Gearhart

Second singles: Myah Bockrath 6-0, 6-0 over Bristol Wollet

Third singles: Abbi Recker 6-0, 6-0 over Madilynn Thompson 6-0, 6-0

First doubles: Megan Gustwiller/Kasey Inkrott 6-1, 6-2 over Ella Kimmel/Hannah Eberle

Second doubles: Courtney Miller/Madelyn Inkrott 6-1, 6-1 over Allison Spiles/Ixchell Castillo

Soccer

Celina 10 Van Wert 0

The Lady Cougars were defeated by Celina 10-0 in junior varsity action on Monday.