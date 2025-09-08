Trio from England coming to Van Wert

By Quincy Thompson

If you’ve felt the pull of a good chorus, the kind that makes strangers sing like shipmates – then you already know why The Longest Johns have become a global sensation. The Bristol, England trio helped spark the sea-shanty wave that swept the internet in recent years with their stirring rendition of “Wellerman,” and they’ve been turning communal singalongs into unforgettable nights ever since. On Sunday, October 5, they’ll bring those goosebump harmonies to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as part of the co-headline Into the Deep Tour with all-vocal country stars Home Free. Presented by Danfoss and supported by Gary Taylor, show time is 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Rooted in the folk traditions of Britain’s seafaring songs, The Longest Johns, made up of Andy Yates, Jonathan “JD” Darley, and Robbie Sattin, blend timeless work tunes with warm humor, modern storytelling, and crowd-catching choruses. They first formed in 2012 and built a loyal following on YouTube and at festivals before their version of “Wellerman” caught fire on TikTok, introducing millions to the joy of belting out a shanty together. Recent setlists pair traditional favorites like “Drunken Sailor” and “Randy Dandy-O” with fan originals such as “Bones in the Ocean.”

The Longest Johns will pay a visit to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 5. Photos submitted

“ShantyTok” may have been the headline, but the Johns’ appeal runs deeper than a trend. Their “Wellerman” helped ignite a worldwide singalong moment—proof that a great chorus can cross oceans and algorithms alike. That wave earned the band mainstream attention and a surge of new fans, who discovered the centuries-old genre was made for modern voices.

The Longest Johns continue to expand their sound on stage and on record, releasing Voyage in 2024 and touring widely across the U.K., Europe, and the U.S. Expect the Niswonger performance to showcase both the rousing call-and-response classics and the band’s newer storytelling songs—always delivered with lush three-part harmony and plenty of audience participation.

Sharing the bill are Home Free, the chart-topping a cappella group whose country-leaning arrangements and viral medleys have filled venues across North America. Together on the Into the Deep Tour, the two groups promise an evening where heartland harmonies and maritime melodies meet. Think of ring-of-fire low notes, thunderous stomp-claps, and choruses the whole hall can carry.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call at 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.