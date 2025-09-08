Van Wert native competing for spot in the Olympics

Ryan Rager trains sprints on the Cedarville University track the day before he leaves for Lake Placid, New York. Photo by Scott Huck

By Rachel Ward/special to the VW independent

CEDARVILLE — Three months ago, Van Wert native and Cedarville University alumnus, coach and athletic trainer Ryan Rager knew little about bobsledding. Now, he is competing to be a part of the 2026 USA Bobsledding team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

About 15 men make the team and Rager is projected to be in the top five.

Rager, a member of the Lincolnview High School Class of 2017, earned a degree in athletic training from Cedarville University in 2021 and ran track for the Yellow Jackets specializing in the 400-meter dash. Now, he oversees Cedarville’s strength and conditioning program and serves as an athletic trainer for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball program. He said that time as an athlete and coach has made training a national part of his life.

“I’ve just focused on getting as fast and as strong as possible,” Rager said.

In late May of this year, a friend mentioned he was in a combine to try out for the bobsledding team. It piqued Rager’s interest.

“It looked like fun, so I decided to do it,” Rager said.

At the combine, he was tested on his 40-yard dash, 10-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. Rager performed well and was invited to a rookie camp, where he learned to push a sled.

The competition was intense at the camps, but he enjoyed meeting other athletes. He primarily trained with former track and football athletes.

“Everybody who’s in the sport is very dedicated to it,” Rager said. “They’re not getting paid, so if they’re doing it, they love it and want to do their best.”

Now, Rager is at Lake Placid, New York, for the final competition. He will spend two weeks in training, then enter a competition to determine if he is put on the team and where he will be on that team. His parents, John and Sherry Rager, are traveling this week to Lake Placid to watch him compete.

“It’s been a while since I’ve truly competed in something, so I look forward to that,” Rager said.

The selections will be announced by this Saturday, September 13. World Cup season will take place in Europe from November 2025 to early February 2026, culminating in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.