Walk for Life to be held on Sunday

Submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic will hold its 25th annual Walk for Life this Sunday, September 14, at Franklin Park in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the 2-mile walk around the park starting at 2 p.m.

This year the clinic needs to raise $56,000 to continue its free services which include pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, educational classes and material support. Anyone who is pregnant or has a child under the age of two can use those services. The clinic also provides free STI/STD testing for both men and women. PLC’s newest addition is the Langdyn House, which is a maternity home.

The walk is made possible by more than 80 businesses and churches in the Van Wert area that gave at the Gold Level Sponsorship.

This list includes: A Grant from The Van Wert County Foundation, Advanced Grain Systems, LLC, Ayers Mechanical Group, BA Carts, LLC, Baker McClure Law & Title, LLC, Bee Clean, Black Swamp Lawncare, Blue Creek Farms, LLC, Bradley Knodel, CPA, Brickner Funeral Home, Callow Quality Meats, LLC, Calvary Evangelical Church, Carey Insurance, Century Trading Co., Inc., Church on the Horizon, Convoy Methodist Church, Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Creative Edge Cabinets & Woodworking, Current Energy Solutions, LLC, Custom Assembly, Inc., D&D Ingredients, LLC, Dave “Dent Man” Gardner, Delphos First Assembly of God, Edward Jones Investments, Engrave to Shine, First Church of God, First Financial Bank, First United Methodist Church, Fronefield Excavating, Grace Bible Church, Grace Collaborative Salon, GreenWay Bank, Harvest Field Pentecostal, Haviland Drainage Products, Co., Hydro Window and Power Washing, Jennings Road Church of Christ, Kelly Family Dentistry, Kerns Chevrolet GMC, Inc., Keysor Farms, LLC, Kingdom Renovations, Kingsley Church, Kleen Pro Carpet & Upholstery, Knights of Columbus, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Leland Smith Insurance Services, Inc., LifeHouse Church, Living Truth Ministries, Microtronix ESolutions, New Horizons Community Church, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Nygren Chiropractic & Acupuncture, LLC, Ohio City Community Church of God, Orchard Tree, Owens Farms, Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church, Pleasant View Church, ProGuard Pest Control, Recovery Massage, Red Oak Realty, Amber Davis – Owner/Realtor, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sarah Rank Photography, LLC, Sealscott, CPA, Inc., Slusher’s Jewelry, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Church, Store & Haul, Inc., Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc., Strategence Capital, Sugar Ridge Church of God, Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance, the CHURCH, The Forge Christian Ministries, Trinity Friends Church, Trinity Global Methodist Church, Triple R Farms, True Vine Tree Service, Van Wert Memorials, Van Wert Rotary, Wallace Plumbing, Water on Wheels, Wilkinson Printing, Williamson Insurance, Wonder Event Co., and Ziakam Utilities.