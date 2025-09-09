Chamber’s latest Leadership cohort holds graduation

Leadership cohort members are (left to right): Carlee Meford, Kyle Brunson, Rachel Verville, Ashlynn Dicke. Olivia Sullivan, Taylor Dahlinghaus, Madison Brown, and Andrew Tomlinson. Not pictured are Samantha Heckler and Madison Prater. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce recently host a graduation and recognition breakfast for the 2025 Leadership Van Wert County cohort at Willow Bend Country Club. The Leadership cohort recently completed their annual service project by soliciting funding for the “No Kid Left Without a Bed” program created to assist students who attend Van Wert School at the Goedde.

“Our initial monetary goal was $5,000, but the Van Wert community embraced the project and we were able to raise over $11,000 for the program,” class member Rachel Verville said. “The program allows the Goedde administration to provide beds, pillows, sheets and blankets to students who don’t have access to those items at home.”

The cohort met monthly from January-September at different business locations in Van Wert County. During the monthly sessions the group interacted with community business members to learn more about business and service organizations in the community. Leadership curriculum was also included in each session to enhance the skills they already possess.

The Chamber thanked Northwest State Community College and Van Wert Campus Dean of Students, Dr. Jon Tomlinson for sponsoring the program. The school is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commissionm which allows the college to offer degree and certificate programs in several different fields.

For more information about the Leadership Van Wert County program, contact Mark Verville at the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or mark@vanwertchamber.com. If you have an interest in being a part of the 2026 Chamber Leadership Class click here.