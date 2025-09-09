Indictment issued in late July accident

VW independent staff

A Van Wert County grand jury has indicted a woman in connection with a late July accident that claimed a Van Wert man.

The grand jury indicted Barbara Nickles, 66, of Van Wert on a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a first degree misdemeanor. Court records show the indictment was filed last Thursday.

Nickles was initially charged with vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony, and negligent assault, a third degree misdemeanor, but the grand jury opted for a lesser charge.

The accident occurred July 28 outside of Ruler Foods. According to an accident report by the Van Wert Police Department, Nickles was operating a 2023 Cadillac XT5 while in the grocery store’s parking lot and began to accelerate in reverse at a high rate of speed from her marked parking space. The report stated she struck the pedestrian, identified by a family member as Omar Sites, causing him to collide with another parked motor vehicle, which resulted in serious injuries. After striking Sites, Nickles continued to operate her vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse, causing damage to multiple parked motor vehicles. Sites passed away August 11.

Nickles is due in court Wednesday morning. If convicted of the charge, she faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.