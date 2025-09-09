Jeep Jam event has been canceled

VW independent staff

An upcoming event at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds – the Jeep Jam – has been canceled.

“We regret to announce that, after careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Jeep Jam event that was scheduled for Saturday, September 20,” the Van Wert County Fair/Agricultural Society said in a social media post.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

No reason was given for the cancellation. Among other things, the Jeep Jam was scheduled to feature a cruise-in, awards, food trucks and vendors, and live music.