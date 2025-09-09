Knights ready to jump into NWC play

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Just like that, non-conference play is over for NWC teams, meaning all squads will begin facing conference rivals this Friday night.

One of those games will be played in Convoy and will feature Crestview (2-1) and Fort Loramie (0-3), a football only member of the NWC. Crestview’s only loss was to Marion Local while the Redskins have faced three teams with a combined record of 7-2, including a pair of MAC teams.

While reflecting on his team’s first three games, Crestview head coach Cole Harting said he’s pleased with several things, including the Knights’ ability to successfully run the football.

Liam Putman has been a key contributor to Crestview’s running game and passing game. Wyatt Richardson photo

“We have been able to use our athleticism and toughness,” Harting said of the ground game. “Secondly, our defense has shown a lot of improvement in executing their assignments. That was something we struggled with early on but have gotten a lot of that fixed. Lastly, I’m most pleased with our team’s energy, they bring enthusiasm and excitement everyday.”

The Knights are second among NWC teams in total offense (352 yards per game) and first in rushing yards (250 per game), thanks in big part to Braxton Leeth, who 67 carries for 731 yards, a staggering 10.9 yard per carry average, and 11 touchdowns. While the offensive line has done its part in the team’s rushing success, Harting noted tight end Liam Putnam also has played a key role.

“Because we have been able to run the ball so well this year, our line gets a lot of the credit, but Liam has done a tremendous job blocking up front as well,” Harting said. “He is able to use his speed and strength to help create lanes for Braxton. Having a great tight end is huge for our offense, he has to be able to block in the run game while also contributing in our passing game (12 receptions, 143 yards). It’s not an easy position to play, but Liam has made all the hard parts look easy.”

Fort Loramie enters the conference opener 0-3, but the Redskins have lined up against the likes of Anna (2-1), Minster (2-1), and Lehman Catholic (3-0).

“Our three non-conference opponents have tested us in a variety of ways,” Fort Loramie head coach Spencer Wells said. “We have had the opportunity to win each of those three games and we need to develop the winning habits that will allow us to win close games moving forward. We have had a lot of bright spots.”

“Tanner Eilerman has been an explosive wide receiver for us, which as a freshman speaks to his work ethic,” he continued. “Ray Hoying has been a very physical runner for us. Up front, we’ve done a nice job blocking in the run game. Our special teams have been outstanding, right now our average starting field position is that 39 yard line, while our opponents is the 26. Overall, we are trending in the right direction, we just need to play four complete quarters of winning football in order to beat quality opponents like Crestview this week.”

“Fort Loramie is a very good and well coached team,” Harting said. “They are definitely better than their record indicates. They have a lot of size and athleticism, in addition, they have the largest roster in the conference. Last year, they were very senior heavy, so they are playing a lot of young guys currently, but as each week goes by, it’s clear to tell from the film that they have gotten better each game.”

“Offensively, they will spread us out and throw the football, but they have also shown that they can go to a heavy package and run behind their 6-4, 225 pound running back (Hoying, 66-352, five touchdowns),” Harting added. “Defensively, they do a nice job of mixing up coverages and changing fronts. We will need to be able to identify those and execute at a high level.”

Quarterback Tanner Heckman has completed 46-of-77 pass attempts for 493 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. Eilerman leads all conference receivers with 27 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Redskins are averaging 295 total yards per game, fourth among conference teams, while allowing 387 yards per game, seventh among NWC teams.

“Our conference is very tough week in and week out,” Harting said. “I think it will be a very competitive race and if we can continue to improve each week, I think we can find ourselves in the thick of it.”