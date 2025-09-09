Street paving to begin in near future

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It won’t be much longer before street paving begins in Van Wert.

S. Tyler St., between Main St. and Spencer St. is one of the streets on this year’s paving list. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, with officials from The Shelley Company, the winning bidder of the $1.1 million street paving contract. Crews should begin working after that, most likely in early October.

More than a dozen city streets are on this year’s Van Wert street repaving list: