Street paving to begin in near future
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
It won’t be much longer before street paving begins in Van Wert.
During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, with officials from The Shelley Company, the winning bidder of the $1.1 million street paving contract. Crews should begin working after that, most likely in early October.
More than a dozen city streets are on this year’s Van Wert street repaving list:
- S. Chestnut St. – from Spencer St. to Main St.
- N. Chestnut St. – from Main to Trinity Friends Church
- S. Tyler St. – from Spencer St. to Main St.
- Greenewald St. – from Harrison St. to Wayne St.
- Maplewood Drive – from Ervin Rd. to Spencer
- S. Vine St. – from Spencer to Main
- E. Crawford St. – from Walnut St. to Wayne St.
- Cherry St. – from Greenewald St. to Gleason Ave.
- Biltmore Ave. – Woodland Ave. to the dead end
- Green St. – from Biltmore to Gay St.
- Gay St. – from Woodland Ave. to the dead end
- N. Franklin St. – approximately 420 feet north of Sycamore St.
- S. Walnut St. – from Hospital Drive to Ervin Rd. (chip and seal only)
