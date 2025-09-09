The Van Wert County Courthouse

Street paving to begin in near future

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It won’t be much longer before street paving begins in Van Wert.

S. Tyler St., between Main St. and Spencer St. is one of the streets on this year’s paving list. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, with officials from The Shelley Company, the winning bidder of the $1.1 million street paving contract. Crews should begin working after that, most likely in early October.

More than a dozen city streets are on this year’s Van Wert street repaving list:

  • S. Chestnut St. –  from Spencer St. to Main St.
  • N. Chestnut St. – from Main to Trinity Friends Church
  • S. Tyler St. – from Spencer St. to Main St.
  • Greenewald St. – from Harrison St. to Wayne St.
  • Maplewood Drive – from Ervin Rd. to Spencer
  • S. Vine St. – from Spencer to Main
  • E. Crawford St. – from Walnut St. to Wayne St.
  • Cherry St. – from Greenewald St. to Gleason Ave.
  • Biltmore Ave. – Woodland Ave. to the dead end
  • Green St. – from Biltmore to Gay St.
  • Gay St. – from Woodland Ave. to the dead end
  • N. Franklin St. – approximately 420 feet north of Sycamore St.
  • S. Walnut St. – from Hospital Drive to Ervin Rd. (chip and seal only)

