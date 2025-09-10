Area teams run at Grandstand Invite

VW independent sports

Crestview had five runners in the top 10 at the Grandstand Invite held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Derek Young was the individual runner-up with a time of 10:09.6, while Kale Vining finished third overall in 10:14.7. Teammates Hudson Perrott and Lincoln Smith (both 10:30.4) finished 7-8 and Andrew Heth placed 10th (10:46.4). The individual champion was Columbus Grove’s Caiden Squillante, who logged a time of 10:04.5 in the 2-mile race, and the Bulldogs won the team title by finishing with 25 points. Crestview was second (30), followed by Lincolnview (71), Van Wert (101), Parkway (145) and Elida (161).

Led by Max Hammons, Lincolnview had five runners place 11-17, with Hammons finishing with a time of 10:48.1. Zander Coil placed 12th (10:54.3), followed by Aaron Sawyer (15th, 11:03.7), Noah Peters (16th, 11:04.9) and Kale Kundert (17th, 11:05).

Van Wert was led by Johan Gemmer, who finished 14th overall (11:02.5). Isaak Castillo and Owen Bates finished 19-20 with times of 11:09.8 and 11:15.2, followed by Calvin Byrum (22nd, 11:27.9) and Wyatt Scott (28th, 11:48.3).

On the girls’ side, Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert had the top three finishers in Tuesday’s 2-mile race, and the Cougars won the team title.

Crestview freshman Emily Heth won the individual title with a time of 12:04.9), followed by Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody (12:09.3) and Van Wert’s Symphony Schuerman (12:11.6).

Cougar Noelle Byrum finished fifth overall (12:28.6) and was followed by teammates Ruby Dicke (12:56.6), Jasleen Sharma (13:05.8), Faith Stoller (13:45.6) and Harmony Schuerman (13:51.2) as Van Wert edged Lincolnview for the title 48-50.

After Heth, Crestview’s top finishers were Anna Gardner (12:50.5), MacKenzie Harting (14:20.5), Ava Motycka (16:36.4) and Marlee Temple (16:49), and after Moody, Lincolnview was led by Keira Breese (12:55.2), Josie Miller (13:10.5), Kendall Hoffman (13:11) and Harper Reindel (13:11.1).

After Van Wert and Lincolnview, Columbus Grove finished third in the team standings with 65 points, followed by Parkway (111), Crestview (117), Elida (158) and Kalida (178).