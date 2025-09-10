ODA’s annual 10 Million Steps walking campaign returns

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign, held annually by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) is returning this month, and ODA is asking community partners to host local walking groups and events to raise awareness of older adult falls.

“We celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Month every September, and we are excited to bring back our 10 Million Steps campaign as the centerpiece,” said ODA Director Ursel J. McElroy. “This year, you can support the older adults in your life by walking just one mile to help us raise awareness of falls prevention.”

Ohioans of all ages are encouraged to walk at least one mile during the month of September.

“The 10 million steps campaign is a public health initiative for individuals of all ages to walk at least one mile in the month of September in the name of fall prevention,” said Ashlin Magrum, Population Health Director for Area Agency on Aging 3. “By setting a goal, tracking your steps or mileage, and submitting those metrics to Area Agency on Aging 3, you directly contribute to raising awareness and supporting fall prevention initiatives in our service area.”

Area Agency on Aging 3 will be holding a 10 Million Steps Walk on Friday, September 19, at Ottawa Metro Park, Wyandot Shelter House in Lima. Join area residents and community members between 9-11 a.m. to kick off Fall Prevention Awareness Week. The paths are paved for easy walking. There is no specific start time, no race, just walking to raise awareness. Happy Tails Pup Partners will be there with adoptable furry friends you can take for a walk and play with. Sign up now at www.aaa3.org.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults ages 65 and older, yet many people believe that falling is a natural part of aging,” said Katherine Hounshell, Health Education Coordinator at Area Agency on Aging 3. “The 10 Million Steps Campaign challenges this misconception by highlighting that falls are not inevitable and that prevention is possible. The 10 Million Steps Walk kicks off Fall Prevention Awareness Week and will wrap up with our annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day and Health Fair.”

Area Agency on Aging 3 will also host a Fall Prevention Awareness Day from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, September 25. Individuals can learn about fall risks and ways to prevent falls among older adults. Several community partners will be in attendance to educate, increase awareness, and help provide resources on falls and fall prevention for older adults. Ohio Northern University HealthWise Mobile Clinic will be on hand at the Fall Prevention Day offering flu shots. Individuals that wish to get a flu shot will need to bring their identification and insurance information.

Fall Prevention Day is free and open to the public. No preregistration required. The event will be held at the agency’s location at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima – across from Walmart, next to Tom Ahl. Fall Prevention Day is made possible by National Council on Aging and the Administration for Community Living.