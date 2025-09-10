Wednesday morning crash claims two

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident that left two people dead on Ohio 115, near U.S. 30 in Allen County’s American Township.

Sean Triplett, 40, of Florence, Kentucky, was operating a 2009 Toyota Avalon northbound on Ohio 115 when he drove left of center and struck a southbound 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Morgan Krouse, 24, of Kalida. Triplett continued in the wrong of lane of travel and struck a southbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Joann Kahle, 60, of Fort Jennings. Kahle was forced off the right side of the roadway. Krouse was forced left of center and struck a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Thora George, 30, of Lima.

Triplett and Kahle were both pronounced dead at the scene. Triplett was not wearing a safety belt. Krouse and George were both treated and released from the scene with possible injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on-scene by Allen County Coroner’s Office, Allen Mortuary Services, American Township Fire and EMS, American Township Police Department, Lima Fire Department, Able Wrecker Service, Knippen Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and Kenny’s Auto Kare.