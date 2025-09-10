WERT AM1220 returns!

Good news for listeners of local radio station WERT: AM1220 is back on the air. It returned to the airwaves late Wednesday morning. The radio station’s previous AM transmitter was damaged during a mid-June wind storm and it took some time for new parts to arrive. Station owner Chris Roberts (pictured above with the new equipment) said the new state-of-the-art transmitter is digital and produces a louder and more clear sound. WERT features an “unforgettable” music format, and other programming elements, including Van Wert High School football and basketball games, plus Ohio State football and basketball games. WERT can be heard on the FM side of the dial as well, at 104.3. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent