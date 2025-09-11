Law enforcement officers were summoned by alarm to Westwood Behavioral Health early this morning, after a break-in occurred at the Westwood Drive facility. According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Wiegle, the alarm came in just before 6:30 a.m. Along with the police department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided assistance later. The front door was forced in and the pharmacy was entered. The Van Wert Sheriff’s office, K-9 was sent in to clear the building and no one was located inside. Video footage showed three males dressed in all black made entry into the building. Currently the VWPD’s processing team has taken control of the crime scene to look for additional evidence. If anyone has any information about this crime, call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent