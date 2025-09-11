Local pharmacy break-in was the third of three break-ins

Many law enforcement officers were at Westwood Behavioral Center’s this morning. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This morning’s break-in at Westwood Behavioral Center’s pharmacy wasn’t the only such incident. In fact, it was the third of three break-ins at pharmacies at three different pharmacies in northwest Ohio.

A dispatcher for the Hicksville Police Department confirmed late this morning that a break-in occurred at Hicksville Pharmacy and Home at 5:20 a.m. Paulding Police Chief Regina Weidenhamer then confirmed that a break-in occurred at Oukley’s Pharmacy-Paulding a short time later, at 5:46 a.m., followed by the confirmed break-in at Westwood at 6:29 a.m. In all three cases, three males dressed in black clothing were involved in the crimes. They remain at-large.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, officers were summoned by alarm to Westwood. Along with the police department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided assistance later.

They discovered the front door was forced in and the pharmacy was entered. The Van Wert Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 was sent in to clear the building and no one was located inside.

Video footage showed the three males dressed in all black making entry into the building. Many of the law enforcement officers were released from the scene shortly before 8 a.m., and the VWPD’s processing team took control of the crime scene to look for additional evidence.

Later this morning, local authorities said they believe they know the make and model of the car involved, a black late model Toyota Camry.

Weigle said If anyone has any information about this crime, call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.