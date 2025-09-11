Prep golf, volleyball roundup

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 150 Kenton 171

In the final home match of the season, Van Wert shot a season low and defeated Kenton by 21 strokes, 150-171.

Match co-medalists were senior Carter Wright and junior Zach Stoller, who each carded a 37. Right behind them were a pair of 38s shot by senior Brock Stoller and freshman Calvin Byrum, and Griffin McCracken shot an excellent round of 39. The junior varsity also won handily, 182-197, with Trevor Halker being match medalist with a 39, followed up with a pair of 46s by Beau Bear and Alex Benner. Rounding out the scoring was Landyn Fox with a 51. In an individual match, Van Wert’s Jacob Keeber was victorious over Kenton 59-60.

The Cougars (6-2 WBL) will travel to Defiance to take on the Bulldogs on Monday to wrap up Western Buckeye League play.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Allen East 0

Lincolnview improved to 8-1 (1-0 NWC) on the season by sweeping Allen East 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 in the NWC opener on Thursday.

Makynlee Dickinson had 34 assists, Beth Hughes had 10 digs and Ila Hughes had 10 kills in the win. Aubrey Miller had three kills and Kara Suever and Brooklyn Byrne each had two kills.

The Lancers will host Shawnee on Saturday.

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 1

Crestview battled to victory in the first conference match of the season by defeating Columbus Grove in four close games 25-21, 20-25, 27-25, 25-23 on Thursday.

Haley McCoy finished with 16 kills and three blocks and Kaci Gregory added 13 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Lillie Best tallied 10 kills and two blocks, while Emily Lichtle and Nora Perkins finished with 31 and 15 assists respectively. Lydia Grace was 19-of-20 from the service line with a pair of aces.

Crestview (4-3, 1-0 NWC) will be back in action on Monday as they host Fort Recovery.