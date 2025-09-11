Two men enter pleas in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

High bond has been set for a Michigan man facing a number of local sex charges that date back a number of years, while a county man is free on a surety bond on similar charges.

David Lowe, 54, of Sturgis, Michigan, made his first appearance in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, and six counts of gross sexual imposition, all third degree felonies.

A Van Wert County grand jury indicted Lowe on the charges last week and he was transported from the St. Joseph County Jail, where he was already incarcerated on a holder from Van Wert County, to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he remains.

During arraignment, Judge Martin D. Burchfield set bond at $250,000 cash or surety and ordered Lowe to have no contact with the victims. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 8.

Court documents indicate all of the alleged crimes occurred in Van Wert County between January of 2003 and December of 2007, and involved a victim under the age of 13.

In a separate and unrelated case, Seth Marbaugh, 34, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to a superceding indictment of four counts of rape, all first degree felonies; three counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered by Judge Burchfield to have no contact with victims. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. October 8.

Court records show the alleged crimes occurred between May of 2023 and October of 2024, and the alleged victim was between 13-16 years of age.