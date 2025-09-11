Woman charged in accident, others appear in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A local woman charged in connection with a fatal accident made her first appearance in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Barbara Nickles, 66, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to vehicular homicide, a first degree misdemeanor. Released on surety bond with work related driving privileges and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 8.

The charge stems from a July 28 accident in the parking lot of Ruler Foods in Van Wert. An accident report from the Van Wert Police Department said Nickles was operating a 2023 Cadillac XT5 while in the grocery store’s parking lot and began to accelerate in reverse at a high rate of speed from her marked parking space. The report stated she struck the pedestrian, later identified by a family member as Omar Sites, causing him to collide with another parked motor vehicle, which resulted in serious injuries. After striking Sites, Nickles continued to operate her vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse, causing damage to multiple parked motor vehicles. Sites passed away August 11. There was no evidence that showed the incident was intentional.

Nickles was initially charged in Van Wert Municipal Court with vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony, and negligent assault, a third degree misdemeanor. The case was bound over to a Van Wert County grand jury, but its members opted against a felony charge.

If ultimately convicted, Nickles faces up to six months in the county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

12 other criminal hearings, including seven other arraignments took place between Friday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 10.

Sheradin Conrad, 35, of Paulding, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 8. Prior to that, Conrad admitted violating her bond by failing a drug screen and driving while under suspension.

Adam Partin, 32, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 8.

Jadyn Bullinger, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea on a superceding indictment of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, felonies of the third degree.Bullinger was released on a surety bond and Judge Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8:30 a.m. October 15.

Zachary Craig, 46, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. October 8.

Kyle Coble, 40, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 8.

Brianna Saxton, 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 8.

Mason Imler, 18, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 8.

Four people were sentenced for various crimes on Wednesday.

Justin Blom, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 4-6 years in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He was given credit for 29 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Brooke (Ebel) Blom, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 4-6 years in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and 30 months for tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently and she was given credit for six days served. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jayden Odenweller, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months on each of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies. The sentences will run concurrently and he was given credit for 93 days already served. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Amber Busch, 42, of Lima, was sentenced 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay court costs for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony.