Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 12.
GMC
Edgerton 47 Antwerp 14
Fairview 43 Ayersville 14
Paulding 39 Wayne Trace 7
Tinora 48 Hicksville 6
MAC
Anna 14 Coldwater 7
Marion Local 61 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 49 Parkway 20
New Bremen 26 Versailles 25
St. Henry 33 Fort Recovery 13
NWC
Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 6
Columbus Grove 48 Spencerville 0
Crestview 55 Fort Loramie 38
Lima Central Catholic 36 Allen East 6
WBL
Celina 38 Van Wert 27 (OT)
Elida 36 Kenton 18
Shawnee 31 Bath 21
St. Marys Memorial 41 Defiance 0
Wapakoneta 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Non-conference
Anthony Wayne 41 Lima Sr. 12
POSTED: 09/12/25 at 11:30 pm.