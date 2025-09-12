Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 12.

GMC

Edgerton 47 Antwerp 14

Fairview 43 Ayersville 14

Paulding 39 Wayne Trace 7

Tinora 48 Hicksville 6

MAC

Anna 14 Coldwater 7

Marion Local 61 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 49 Parkway 20

New Bremen 26 Versailles 25

St. Henry 33 Fort Recovery 13

NWC

Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 6

Columbus Grove 48 Spencerville 0

Crestview 55 Fort Loramie 38

Lima Central Catholic 36 Allen East 6

WBL

Celina 38 Van Wert 27 (OT)

Elida 36 Kenton 18

Shawnee 31 Bath 21

St. Marys Memorial 41 Defiance 0

Wapakoneta 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Non-conference

Anthony Wayne 41 Lima Sr. 12