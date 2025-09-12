No elevator tonight…

Due to the delay in completion of the final state inspection, the elevator to Tyler’s Landing will be out of service and the area will not be accessible for tonight’s football game against Celina. Guests requiring accessible seating are encouraged to use the designated platform located in the northwest corner of the stadium. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. We are confident the elevator to Tyler’s Landing will be fully operational in time for Senior Night against Wapakoneta on September 26,” school officials said in a statement. VWCS photo